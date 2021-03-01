You are the owner of this article.
Understand SC: Unethical, illegal behavior at Upstate agency cost taxpayers thousands

A Post and Courier Podcast

At a little-watched fire district in South Carolina's Upstate, public servants served themselves on the taxpayers' dime. 

In the second installment of The Post and Courier's "Uncovered" series, reporters discovered how top officials were accused of stealing taxpayer money, showering themselves with perks, promoting a commissioner's spouse and retaliating against those who tried to speak up.  

Reporters Avery Wilks and Joey Cranney explained how they used court, spending and ethics records to uncover a string of previously unreported misconduct at one of Greenville County's smallest public agencies.

Listeners will also learn how the county created a blueprint for minimizing corruption in these often unwatched special government districts. 

Listen now for more.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted and edited by Emily Williams and Matt Rasnic.

