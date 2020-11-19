You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Understand SC

Understand SC: Uncovering untold stories at 4 historic sites in Charleston

A Post and Courier Podcast

Charleston's historic city center is filled with carefully preserved buildings and bronze markers detailing major moments in its now 350 years — but much of the city's history still isn't visible.

There are less-told stories that aren't recognized with plaques or talked about on walking tours. There are sites and buildings that no longer exist and places that are well-known, though only for select parts of their past. 

This week, we're peeling back some of those layers of Charleston history to visit four places featured in "Forsaken History," a project from The Post and Courier's watchdog and public service reporter Jennifer Berry Hawes.

Each is explained by a descendant or a historian who details the true events of what happened there, why it's been forgotten and what that place reveals about Charleston's past. 

Listen now to hear their stories. 

To learn more about these sites and others, read "Forsaken History" and sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that have largely been left out of Charleston's narrative. 

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and Gavin McIntyre and edited by Matt Rasnic and Emily Williams.

How to listen:

Related reading:

Get notified as soon as new episodes drop, plus extras and sneak peeks of what else we're working on.


Reach Emily Williams at 843-607-0894. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

Tags

Emily Williams is a business reporter at The Post and Courier, covering tourism and aerospace. She also writes the Business Headlines newsletter and co-hosts the weekly news podcast Understand SC.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News