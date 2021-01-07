Understand SC: The South Carolina flag design that everyone hated

South Carolinians are very familiar with their flag.

The simple but well-loved combination of the indigo backdrop, the crescent and the palmetto tree is everywhere. It doesn't just hang from flag poles. It's on t-shirts and beer koozies and neckties.

But not many people know that the state actually hasn't had a standardized flag design for about 80 years.

That's why a group of historians set out to create an official design, based on the state's history and the flag's origins. After exhaustive research, they shared their final design choice with The Post and Courier.

And . . . people hated it.

Reporter Avery Wilks broke down for us why people disliked the design so much and what that might say about the state's connection to its flag.

We also heard from Scott Malyerck, who was part of the committee that is working on standardizing the flag, about why they chose the design they did and how the deluge of criticism could actually be a good thing for their effort.

Listen now to hear more about the flag design South Carolina can't stop talking about.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and Gavin McIntyre and edited by Emily Williams.

