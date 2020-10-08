You are the owner of this article.
top story
Understand SC

Understand SC: The rising cost of living in Charleston

A Post and Courier Podcast

It's probably not surprising that the Charleston area is the most expensive place in the state for low-income individuals to live. 

But how much, exactly, does it cost to make ends meet here? 

We talked to reporter Andrew Brown about a study done by the University of Washington and released last week by Trident United Way that lays out how much individuals and families in Charleston County and other parts of the state need to make to pay for basic necessities. 

Reporter Fleming Smith also joined us to talk about some of the challenges women in the Charleston region face when they're unable to find affordable housing and experience homelessness. 

Both stories are particularly relevant right now, as so many South Carolina families are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic that has driven unemployment claims to historically high levels and clearly revealed economic disparities in our communities. 

Listen now to learn more.

You can find the full United Way report here and learn about contributing to Walking Women Welfare here.   

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of the newspaper to help you better understand our state. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams. It was edited by Matt Rasnic.

How to listen:

Related reading:

Reach Emily Williams at 843-937-5553. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

Emily Williams is a business reporter at The Post and Courier, covering tourism and aerospace. She also writes the Business Headlines newsletter and co-hosts the weekly news podcast Understand SC.

