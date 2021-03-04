Understand SC: The rise and decline of SC-born grocery chain Bi-Lo

The name "Bi-Lo" has been disappearing from storefronts across the state, and it's only a matter of time before all of them are gone.

Last year, it was announced the brand is being retired.

But Bi-Lo was once a thriving chain in the Southeast, one that got its start as a locally-owned company in South Carolina's Upstate, known for having a familial atmosphere and decorative fiberglass bulls.

Under the leadership of founder Frank Outlaw, 70 Bi-Lo stores were opened in the Carolinas. Then, under the ownership of a Dutch conglomerate, Bi-Lo entered a period of rapid of growth. At its peak, there were 300-plus stores under the Bi-Lo brand.

But that heyday didn't last.

On this week's podcast, Post and Courier Greenville reporter Conor Hughes recounts the rise and slow decline of the South Carolina-born grocery chain and explains why the brand became wrapped up in the identity of the place where it set up its headquarters.

A former Bi-Lo vice president also shares some of his memories of Bi-Lo's best years and how former employees have stayed in touch.

Listen now for more.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and Matt Rasnic and edited by Emily Williams.

How to listen:

Related reading: