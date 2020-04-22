Understand SC: The record-setting race for Lindsey Graham's Senate seat

Early last year, even before Jaime Harrison declared his candidacy, it was clear that U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's challenge had shifted from the right to the left.

Now, the race between Graham and former S.C. Democratic Party chairman Harrison is shaping up to be the most expensive in the state's history.

The Post and Courier reported last week that Harrison outraised Graham during the first three months of 2020, setting a South Carolina campaign fundraising record in the process.

While nonpartisan election analysts still rate the seat as a safe Republican hold, the race has generated buzz. Last week's fundraising news merited tweets from prominent figures on both sides of the political aisle, including former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and Gov. Nikki Haley.

Why this race, and why now? How, after previously facing challengers on the right, did Graham come to run against three little-known GOP candidates and one well-funded Democratic opponent?

We talked with political reporter Jamie Lovegrove to get some insight on this race and what it says about South Carolina politics. Listen to find out.

How to listen:

Related reading: