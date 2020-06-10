Understand SC: The recent rise in South Carolina's coronavirus cases

When we recorded this episode, the seven-day moving average of coronavirus cases in South Carolina had hit a new high for 11 days in a row.

Then, after new case totals were released later in the afternoon, Tuesday became the 12th consecutive day with a record seven-day average.

Coronavirus cases are climbing, and with nearly all state-mandated restrictions lifted and no second wave of shutdowns anticipated, it's going to be up to South Carolinians to take actions to slow the virus's spread.

Health experts in the state are urging people to wear masks and practice social distancing. Based on some estimates, South Carolina hasn't done too well at keeping its distance up to this point, and mask usage has been inconsistent.

We checked back in with health editor Lauren Sausser and health and business reporter Mary Katherine Wildeman to talk about why coronavirus case numbers are rising, which South Carolina county has emerged as a hotspot and why the increase can't be explained by increased testing. Listen to find out.

