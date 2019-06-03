Our episode examining Charleston's affordable housing crisis has been one of our most popular episodes yet, so this week we decided to look into one important piece of that: gentrification.

If you live in downtown Charleston, you know about gentrification. Particularly in the 2010s, we've seen gentrification accelerate faster than ever on the upper peninsula as families sell homes they've had for decades and developers transform these neighborhoods.

The big question: What's driving gentrification in Charleston and what does it mean for residents?

