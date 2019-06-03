Understand SC

Episode 7 of Understand SC podcast focuses on gentrification. 

Our episode examining Charleston's affordable housing crisis has been one of our most popular episodes yet, so this week we decided to look into one important piece of that: gentrification.

If you live in downtown Charleston, you know about gentrification. Particularly in the 2010s, we've seen gentrification accelerate faster than ever on the upper peninsula as families sell homes they've had for decades and developers transform these neighborhoods.

The big question: What's driving gentrification in Charleston and what does it mean for residents?

Listen now:

About

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that explains important issues in our state as well as the context that gives it meaning. Hosts J. Emory Parker, Brooks Brunson, and Kelly Poe use the reporting resources and knowledge of the newspaper to help you better understand our state.

This week's show notes were compiled by Brunson, and Ep. 7 features reporter Adam Parker as our guest.

Digital Engagement Editor

Brooks Brunson leads The Post and Courier's digital audience team, which includes everything from the website to social media to helping shape our coverage to best serve readers. She was born and raised in S.C. and joined P&C in 2014.

