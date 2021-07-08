Understand SC: South Carolina's secretive process for disciplining judges

In South Carolina, judges can face allegations of misconduct, conflicts of interest or criminal activity in secret.

The Disciplinary Counsel’s office, an investigative arm of the state Supreme Court, receives more than 200 complaints against the state’s judges each year, but rarely do the office's investigations lead to the removal of judges or even to public reprimands.

As we’ve discussed on our episodes about The Post and Courier’s ongoing Uncovered series, South Carolina's systems for holding public servants accountable often lack transparency. But there are few systems as cloaked in secrecy as the state's method for overseeing judges.

On this week's episode, reporters Joey Cranney and Avery Wilks explain how South Carolina judges have been able to remain on the bench for years, despite serious questions about their character and impartiality.

Listen now for more.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and edited by Emily Williams.

How to listen:

Related reading: