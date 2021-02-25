Understand SC: South Carolina's Civil Rights history, through the lens of Cecil Williams

Cecil Williams had a front-row seat to South Carolina's Civil Rights history.

Look up photos of major events from the Civil Rights Movement, and his name will be on the photos.

Starting in his very early teens, he captured images of iconic people and moments: Thurgood Marshall getting off a train in Charleston, protestors marching outside All-Star Bowling Lanes before the Orangeburg Massacre and hospital workers in Charleston striking for fair pay.

In 2019, Williams opened his own Civil Rights museum in his hometown of Orangeburg. His photos fill the walls.

He'd become frustrated after advocating for years to have a museum like that built and figured if he was going to see it happen, he probably had to do it himself.

This week on the show, Cecil Williams reflects on his experience capturing history in real time and shares why he thinks Black South Carolinians who fought for equal rights during that era haven't been given their due in the history books.

