Yesterday marked the fourth anniversary of one of the most horrific hate crimes in modern history. On June 17, 2015, nine people were shot to death by a self-avowed white supremacist during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C.
In December 2016, Dylann Roof was found guilty of all 33 charges, including federal hate crimes.
Though Roof was charged with hate crimes in federal court, he was not in state court. That's because South Carolina is one of just a few states without laws that specifically prohibit crimes motivated by prejudice against protected classes like race or religion.
In this week's episode, we explore how these laws (or lack of) affect crimes here and elsewhere.
The big question: Why does having hate crime laws on the state level matter and why does South Carolina not have them?
