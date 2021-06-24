Understand SC: Some public officials are caught doing wrong with little to no consequences

Corruption is common, but why does it happen?

Since 2018, more than 1,100 public servants in South Carolina have clearly crossed ethical lines, the Post and Courier found.

The latest installment of our ongoing "Uncovered" series about unreported corruption investigates those ethical breaches and looks at why public officials often face little or no consequences when they're caught doing the wrong thing.

From a teacher who pawned a student's saxophone to a Department of Transportation foreman accepting kickbacks, projects reporter Tony Bartelme explains the "gray zone" created by the lack of consequences when public officials cross the line.

He also explores what leads public officials to commit fraud and a simple tactic that can deter future misconduct.

Listen now for more.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and edited by Emily Williams and Matt Rasnic.

How to listen:

Related reading: