Understand SC

Understand SC: Send us your questions about voting and the 2020 Election

A Post and Courier Podcast

File/Gavin McIntyre/ Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

For the next few weeks, episodes of Understand SC, the weekly news podcast from The Post and Courier, will be all about the 2020 Election.

We hope you'll tune in — checking out our podcast page and subscribing to our newsletter is great place to start — but we also want to hear from you. 

Do you have questions about voting? Are you wondering something about a race that's on your ballot? If so, send your questions our way, and we'll try to answer them on in upcoming episode. 

This podcast draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom, so whether you're voting in Lowcountry, the Upstate, the Midlands or the Grand Strand, we have reporters who can share their insight. 

You can submit your questions in two ways:

  • Write to us. Send an email with your election question, along with your name and the city where you live. 
  • Record your question. Submit an audio recording — the voice memo feature on your cellphone works just fine — of you asking your question. You may hear your voice on the show. Please still include your name and your city. 

Send your questions and recordings to understandsc@postandcourier.com by Oct. 21. Thanks in advance to the listeners who participate. Your questions could help other voters, and it definitely helps this podcast with its mission: better understanding South Carolina. 

Look out for our Election 2020 episodes starting this Thursday, Oct. 15, and check out our past episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else get your podcasts. 

Reach Emily Williams at 843-937-5553. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

Emily Williams is a business reporter at The Post and Courier, covering tourism and aerospace. She also writes the Business Headlines newsletter and co-hosts the weekly news podcast Understand SC.

