top story

Understand SC: Search for USC's next president begins after plagiarism scandal

South Carolina's largest university is again on the search for a new leader.

After then-University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen lifted lines of a speech without attributing them, the retired three-star general resigned, marking the end of his two-year tenure.

Caslen admitted to lifting lines for his commencement comments without giving credit. He was also criticized for mistakenly referring to new graduates as alumni of the "University of California."

Caslen's hiring — not just his departure — was controversial.

Now, with a new presidential search ahead for the university, some critics are calling for more transparency and for more diverse candidates and search committee members this time around. 

In the meantime, former USC President Harris Pastides has been tapped to temporarily take the helm again. 

This week, Columbia-based reporter Jessica Holdman and managing editor Andy Shain break down what led to Caslen's resignation, what was learned from the last presidential search process and what's next for the university.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and produced and edited by Matt Rasnic and Emily Williams.

