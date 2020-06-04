Understand SC: Scenes from Charleston, Columbia as people marched for George Floyd

Last Saturday, South Carolinians took to the streets, joining protesters across the U.S. and world who are — again — demanding the killings stop.

The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed at the hands of police in Minneapolis. But they're also the product of a gross lack of change.

That frustration came through over the weekend when thousands gathered for protests in Charleston and Columbia. Every day since, protesters have marched in both cities and in other parts of the state.

We talked with reporters Greg Yee and Sara Coello who cover breaking news and photographer Gavin McIntrye. All three of them have been reporting from these protests.

We asked them what they saw, what protesters have said about why they're in the streets and how the community has reacted to the police's tactics.

McIntyre, who photographed protests in the state's capital over the weekend, described the images of protesters that stuck in his mind. Coello spoke about what she saw during Saturday's march in downtown Charleston, which ended in a very different way than how it began.

And Yee recounted the story of another African American man whose name has been chanted by protesters: Walter Scott, who was shot and killed by a North Charleston police officer in 2015.

We also spoke with 23-year-old Givionne “Gee” Jordan Jr., who was the subject of a now-viral video on social media that showed him being arrested by police in Marion Square during a peaceful act of protest. We've shared the interview with Jordan, which can be found here.

