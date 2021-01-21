Understand SC: Nancy Mace's 'Hell Week' in Congress, Tom Rice's vote for impeachment

The United States has just sworn in its 46th president, Joseph R. Biden, and Kamala Harris, the first woman and first woman of color to be Vice President.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the lone Democrat in South Carolina’s Congressional delegation, tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Biden and Harris “represent a new era of opportunity for unity, not just in the United States but across the globe.”

That theme of unity was expressed throughout the ceremonies Wednesday, but, just two weeks prior, America watched as the Capitol was stormed by a mob of supporters of President Trump. A week later, lawmakers impeached Trump for a second time, this time for inciting an insurrection.

So, how did South Carolina’s congressional delegation — which is largely made up of Republicans who backed President Trump during his years in office — respond?

On two key votes, a Republican member of Congress from South Carolina broke ranks from their GOP colleagues in the House of Representatives. This was done by two different people on two separate votes. In today's episode, we explain those votes.

First, we spoke with U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a freshman member of Congress who unseated Democrat Joe Cunningham in November to represent the Lowcountry, about her vote to uphold the results of the presidential election and her chaotic first days in Washington.

Then, we spoke with Post and Courier Myrtle Beach reporter Tyler Fleming about a vote on impeachment that shocked Republicans in South Carolina and beyond last week.

Listen now for more.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted and edited by Emily Williams.

