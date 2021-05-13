Understand SC: Mask mandates ending in SC as uptake of COVID vaccine slows

Just over 1 in 3 South Carolinians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost 44 percent have received at least one shot.

That’s good news, but health experts have been concerned about slowing demand for the vaccine. Earlier this year, it was difficult to get a vaccine appointment. Demand far outpaced supply. Now, that’s switched. South Carolina could be vaccinating many more people a day than it is right now.

Citing the availability of COVID vaccines, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order this week that sought to cut down on government-mandated rules about wearing face masks, one of the primary strategies during the pandemic for mitigating the virus's spread.

That order put the decision of whether students will continue to wear masks in schools in the hands of parents. It also dissolved mandates in local municipalities if those ordinances were based on prior executive orders or a state of emergency.

This week, assistant Columbia bureau chief Seanna Adcox explained recent changes to mask rules in South Carolina, and health reporter Mary Katherine Wildeman shared some insight on the progress made with COVID vaccinations in the state so far — and where the process is lagging.

