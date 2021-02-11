Understand SC: Lawmakers poised to pass 'heartbeat bill' banning most abortions

A bill that would effectively ban most abortions in South Carolina has been advancing quickly through the Statehouse.

After past failed attempts, this appears to be the year the so-called "heartbeat bill" will be signed into law in the Palmetto State.

Similar laws have been passed in almost a dozen other conservative states, but none are enforced because of court challenges.

The same is bound to happen with South Carolina's ban, if it's passed, so the policies won't take effect anytime soon — if ever.

Political reporter Jamie Lovegrove has been following the bill's progression, and he explained why GOP gains in the General Assembly have allowed the bill to advance farther than it has before.

Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University and author of the 2020 book, “Abortion and the Law in America: Roe V. Wade to the Present,” explained the legal implications of the bill, which is expected to start off a lengthy court battle as soon as it's signed.

And reporter Sara Coello, who covers criminal justice in the Lowcountry, shares why Charleston County's new sheriff weighed in on one portion of this abortion ban in particular.

