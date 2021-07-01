Understand SC: Lack of details about Murdaugh homicides leaves questions, rumors

It’s been more than three weeks since two members of the prominent South Carolina Murdaugh family were shot dead at their hunting lodge along the border of Colleton and Hampton counties.

But, despite the amount of time that has gone by and the high-profile nature of their deaths, which are being investigated as murders, police have offered few details about the case.

With little official information available, the rumor mill has churned as interest in this case has grown, in South Carolina and beyond.

This week, reporter Thad Moore and editor Glenn Smith, both members of our watchdog team of investigative journalists, broke down the few details that have been released about the investigation and explain why this case has garnered so much attention.

Listen now for more.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and edited by Emily Williams.

