Understand SC: How videos of Jamal Sutherland's death in jail led to outcry for change

It’s taken months for details about Jamal Sutherland’s death to be released.

Only in the last couple of weeks has there been a better understanding of what happened on Jan. 5 at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.

Late last Thursday, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released videos of two deputies using pepper spray, stun guns and other force against Sutherland, a Black mental health patient. Those videos have raised serious questions about how people with mental illnesses are treated by police.

Activists are calling for sweeping, long-term changes.

They've also called for the two detention deputies involved in Sutherland's death to be fired and criminally charged. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano, who was sworn into office the day before Sutherland's death in the county jail, announced earlier this week that the deputies had been fired, but it's still unknown whether or not they will be charged.

And that's just one of my unanswered questions that remain in this case, as public safety reporter Gregory Yee explains.

This week, we break down some of the key facts that we know, the questions that still have not been answered and how local activists are demanding justice.

