I think we can all agree that hurricanes are one of the not-so-great parts about living in South Carolina. Even if your region ends up not getting directly hit, the cost of evacuating and the anxiety of if can be extremely unpleasant.

And in the digital age, there are too many forecast models and contradicting voices that all seem to come at you at once the second a named storm starts spinning in the Atlantic.

A few weeks ago, we wrote about how forecasters are calling for a "near-average" season this year. But that doesn't mean we're anywhere close to in the clear. Experts say that they expect four to eight hurricanes, with about two to four of them becoming major hurricanes.

If a hurricane of any category made direct landfall in S.C., we would see severe damage. But even a tropical storm can be devastating. Take 2017's Irma for example: By the time it started impacting S.C., Irma was a tropical storm with an eye passing 200 miles away from Charleston. Yet, Irma produced the some of the worst tidal surge in Charleston's history, only beaten by Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

The big question: How do we interpret hurricane forecasts and what are the factors at play going into 2019's season?

