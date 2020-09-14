Understand SC: How the elusive black rail may be threatened by climate change

A little black bird may be here, underneath these bouncing dragonflies, somewhere in these sparkling green waves. A rare bird called the eastern black rail.

A bird so difficult to see that John James Audubon never saw one in the wild. A bird so stealthy that even the most ardent birders haven’t seen one, though they may have heard their calls. So rare that Christy Hand, a biologist, asks — no, pleads — that you not reveal where you are because she knows mysteries are irresistible.

Listen to learn more about black rails in South Carolina.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of the newspaper to help you better understand our state. This episode was hosted and edited by Matt Rasnic. It was narrated by Tony Bartelme.

