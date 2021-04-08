Understand SC: Charleston restaurants are busy again. Now, they face a staffing crisis.

Charleston-area restaurants are bustling again.

COVID-19 vaccinations started to become more widely available right around the time when business typically picks up for the local hospitality industry at the beginning of March, and bars and restaurants started to fill up again at a rapid pace.

But, while tables may be full, that doesn't mean kitchens are.

Charleston-area restaurants are again facing a worker shortage.

This week, food editor and critic Hanna Raskin shared an update on the current state the food and beverage industry in Charleston, which is thankful for record sales but wrangling with an increasingly urgent staffing crisis.

And Michael Shemtov, the owner of local restaurants Butcher and Bee, The Daily and Mellow Mushroom, explained how his efforts to help his own staff get vaccinated turned into hosting a vaccination clinic where more than 400 local food and beverage workers got their shots.

Listen now for more.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and Matt Rasnic and edited by Emily Williams.

