You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Understand SC: Charleston restaurants are busy again. Now, they face a staffing crisis.

  • Updated

Charleston-area restaurants are bustling again. 

COVID-19 vaccinations started to become more widely available right around the time when business typically picks up for the local hospitality industry at the beginning of March, and bars and restaurants started to fill up again at a rapid pace. 

But, while tables may be full, that doesn't mean kitchens are. 

Charleston-area restaurants are again facing a worker shortage. 

This week, food editor and critic Hanna Raskin shared an update on the current state the food and beverage industry in Charleston, which is thankful for record sales but wrangling with an increasingly urgent staffing crisis. 

And Michael Shemtov, the owner of local restaurants Butcher and Bee, The Daily and Mellow Mushroom, explained how his efforts to help his own staff get vaccinated turned into hosting a vaccination clinic where more than 400 local food and beverage workers got their shots. 

Listen now for more.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and Matt Rasnic and edited by Emily Williams

How to listen:

Related reading:

Get notified as soon as new episodes drop, plus extras and sneak peeks of what else we're working on.


Reach Emily Williams at 843-607-0894. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

Tags

Emily Williams is a business reporter at The Post and Courier, covering tourism and aerospace. She also writes the Business Headlines newsletter and co-hosts the weekly news podcast Understand SC.

Audience engagement producer

Matt Rasnic (he/him) is a audience engagement producer. He also helps produce our podcast, Understand SC. Previously, he worked as a reporter for NPR member station WFIU. Matt studied journalism and human-centered computing at Indiana University.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News