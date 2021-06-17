Understand SC: Charleston could change zoning to account for flooding, sea rise

Last week, The Post and Courier was named a finalist in the local reporting category of the Pulitzer Prizes for Rising Waters, our ongoing series about flooding, sea level rise and the accelerating effects of climate change in the Lowcountry.

The weekend after that announcement, Charleston got a lot of rain.

It was a familiar scene: People wading through knee-deep floodwaters in city streets, cars submerged and stalled and roads closed.

It was more evidence of why flooding continues to be a pressing issue for Charleston — and why the city is considering doing something as big as changing its zoning map to take flooding and sea-level rise into account.

This week on the podcast, we checked back in with projects reporter Tony Bartelme on the status of the Rising Waters project, and city of Charleston reporter Andrew Brown explained how and why local leaders are considering sweeping changes to zoning rules that would discourage development in low-lying areas and encourage dense development in less flood-prone parts of the city.

Listen now for more.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted and editing by Emily Williams.

