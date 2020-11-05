Understand SC: Breaking down Mace, Graham wins and South Carolina's GOP sweep

The day after election night held a lot of uncertainty, but in South Carolina, one thing was very clear: Republicans in the state had come out on top.

South Carolina's Senate race, considered a toss up in the weeks leading up to the election, was handily won by Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham. He defeated Democrat Jaime Harrison — a candidate who had raised more than $100 million and, along with that, the hopes of Democrats in this state and beyond — by double digits, showing the contest was not as close as the experts had thought.

And in the 1st Congressional District, Nancy Mace secured a victory, despite predictions that Democrat Joe Cunningham would win a second term. Mace, the Citadel's first female graduate, is now the first Republican woman to be elected to Congress in South Carolina.

In the Statehouse, Republicans expanded their majorities to historic levels, securing GOP control in the state for years to come.

In this week's episode, we're talking about the results and what they mean for South Carolina Republicans and Democrats.

Reporters Thomas Novelly and Jamie Lovegrove come back on the show to give updates one more time on the races they've been following for the 1st District and the Senate, respectively.

Gibbs Knotts, dean of the College of Charleston’s School of Humanities and a political science professor, joins us to break down who voted for Joe Biden and who voted for President Donald Trump and what that says about South Carolina's political landscape in 2020.

And reporter Avery Wilks explains why Dorchester County has been hand-counting about 14,000 misprinted ballots this week.

Listen now to hear our fourth episode in our Election 2020 series. You can find the rest of them here.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and Gavin McIntyre and edited by Matt Rasnic.

How to listen:

Related reading: