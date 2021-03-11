Understand SC: Barriers to becoming a homeowner in the Charleston area

Becoming a first-time homebuyer in the Charleston area isn't easy.

And, thanks to surging home prices that brought the median cost in the tri-county area over $300,000, buying a home in the Charleston region didn't get any easier during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the price tag, there are other barriers keeping some would-be homebuyers from making that purchase.

This week on the podcast, we dig into a few of those barriers.

First, reporter Rickey Dennis breaks down some of the factors that continue to perpetuate a disparity in homeownership between White and Black South Carolinians and why closing that gap is key to addressing overall wealth disparities.

Reporter Andrew Brown joins to talk about student loan debt and how the climbing debt total is causing more people to push off purchasing a home. High rents in the Charleston region have exacerbated the problem, too, by making it more challenging to save for a down payment.

Listen now for more.

