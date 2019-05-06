Plastic bags - understand SC

At least 17 jurisdictions in South Carolina have some sort of ban in place on single-use plastic bags, mostly up and down the coast. But they may not stay that way for long. 

Towns in South Carolina largely pass the bans with the aim of reducing plastic pollution in wildlife and waterways. But single-use plastic bags - the kind you get at the grocery store or that you would carry your takeout home in - are a big moneymaker for the plastic industry. And big plastic lobbies. 

The bans could become banned themselves. Proposals to ban the regulations keep popping up in the statehouse. Coastal and environmental reporter Chloe Johnson explains. 

The big question: Plastic bag bans may make us feel good, but do they actually help anything? 

