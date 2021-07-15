Understand SC: An early look at SC's 2022 race for governor

South Carolina is about a year out from the primary for its next governor’s race and 16 months from the general election, but the contest has already generated a lot of conversation.

Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson even said he predicts it will be “one of the most exciting gubernatorial primaries that the state of South Carolina has ever seen.” So far, the Democratic contenders who have announced bids are former South Carolina Congressman Joe Cunningham and State Senator Mia McLeod.

Whoever wins that primary, though, will face a tough race against Republican Gov. Henry McMaster. The last time South Carolinians voted to put a Democrat in the Governor’s mansion was in 1998.

This week, reporters Thomas Novelly and Jamie Lovegrove break down what we know about the major players in this race so far, how fundraising has stacked up in the early days of this race and what strategies these candidates may use to vie for votes.

