Understand SC: A closer look at USC, Clemson football seasons during the pandemic

Football is a cherished sport in South Carolina. Whether you're a Tigers or a Gamecocks fan, it's no secret that the 2020 season will be unlike any other.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, at one point it was unclear if there would even be college football in 2020. Now, Clemson's team has played two games, and the University of South Carolina's has played one, but game day looks very different from what either team is used to.

Typically packed stadiums are mostly empty, and the fans who are there are seated in socially-distanced "pods." Tailgating is prohibited, and face masks are required.

And, for the first time since 1909, the Gamecocks and the Tigers won't face off this season. The rivalry was the second-longest uninterrupted streak in the U.S.

This week we spoke with USC sports reporter David Cloninger and Clemson sports reporter Joshua Needelman about how this unprecedented season is going so far.

Because of the pandemic, teams have seen changes in how they travel, how many fans can attend games and eligibility.

