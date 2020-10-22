Understand SC: A closer look at Cunningham, Mace's race for the 1st congressional district

Two years ago, U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham surprised South Carolina by winning its race for the 1st Congressional District, becoming the first Democrat in about four decades to do so.

The seat was quickly eyed by the GOP as one to win back in 2020, and now the freshman Congressman is in a high-stakes race against Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace to represent the region stretching from Charleston to Hilton Head.

If Cunningham wins, he would become the district's longest serving Democratic congressman since 1981. But if the seat goes to Mace, it could be a signal that 2018 was more of anomaly than a harbinger of a political shift.

Fresh off a walk on Sullivan's Island with Cunningham and a cup of coffee at the Ladson Waffle House with Mace, reporter Thomas Novelly joined us on the show to give listeners a closer look at who these candidates are and what is at stake.

We also revisited a couple moments from their first debate, when each candidate took a swing at their opponent's voting record, and went over their responses to some key questions about issues like climate change and healthcare.

Listen now to learn more.

This episode is the second in a three-week series focused on the election. Tune in next week when we answer your questions about voting and give updates on how South Carolinians will and already have cast their ballots.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted by Emily Williams and Gavin McIntyre and edited by Matt Rasnic.

