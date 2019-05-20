Understand SC Episode 5

In Episode 5, we look at how the state has changed amid population growth. 

South Carolina's population has been growing steadily for the last decade or so. In 2017 the population topped 5 million — that's just about double the Palmetto State's population in 1970.

While other growing states see rising populations because they have far more births than deaths, S.C.'s growth is primarily due to the fact that so many people are moving here from other states. In fact, in 2017, Census Bureau data showed newcomers exceeded gains from birth nearly 5-to-1.

The big question: Why are they coming here, where are they coming from and which parts of S.C. are feeling the impact the most? (Spoiler: the majority of new residents are not coming from Ohio.)

How to listen:

Further reading: 

Get notified as soon as new episodes drop, plus extras and sneak peeks of what else we're working on.


Tags

Digital Engagement Editor

Brooks Brunson leads The Post and Courier's digital audience team, which includes everything from the website to social media to helping shape our coverage to best serve readers. She was born and raised in S.C. and joined P&C in 2014.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.