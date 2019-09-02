We are taking a detour this week from our usually Understand South Carolina podcast programming for an emergency episode on Hurricane Dorian.

While we had a pre-recorded episode prepared for our normal Tuesday release, we know that many in South Carolina are focused on Dorian right now. So we are going to delay the planned episode at least a week to provide some hurricane coverage, podcast style.

Emory and I both have the type of jobs that require us to be all hands on deck when a hurricane approaches - we've been up early every morning checking the 5 a.m. advisories and haven't closed our eyes before seeing the 11 p.m. advisories every day of Labor Day weekend. So this podcast is pretty informative because we've been nonstop Dorian for days. But we also are a little tired and we wanted to get this to y'all quickly. Please forgive us for all the "ums" and less editing!

And please send us any hurricane questions you have, and we will try to answer them if we do another emergency episode: understandsc@postandcourier.com

