Podcast: Influential SC women reflect on 100 years of the 19th amendment

This week marked 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified, giving women the right to vote. Full electoral equality was still decades away, but Aug. 18, 1920 is still a major milestone in U.S. women's history.

To celebrate, The Post and Courier interviewed 19 women from around South Carolina. We talked with women in politics and business, activists and thought leaders.

This week on the podcast, we were joined by managing editor Autumn Phillips, who was one of the interviewers for the series, called "We the Women," to pick out some of the highlights.

We selected clips from seven of the interviews for this episode. You'll hear how Post and Courier editor Barbara Williams used to file her copy, why Dr. Mary Thornley of Trident Technical College says she'll never take the right to vote for granted and what Queen Quet of the Gullah/Geechee Nation thinks of this recent period of protests in America.

Listen now to find out.

You can watch all 19 videos on our website or listen to the conversations in podcast form on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen. Just search for "Post and Courier Specials" and look for the "We the Women" logo.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that explains important issues in our state as well as the context that gives it meaning. Host Emily Williams uses the reporting resources and knowledge of the newspaper to help you better understand our state. The show is edited by Matt Rasnic.

