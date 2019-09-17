new podcast art style

This week's Understand SC podcast episode follows the fallout and rebirth of the Medal of Honor museum. 

Unpacking the Medal of Honor museum fall out

For five years, plans were in the works to build a $100 million Medal of Honor museum in Mount Pleasant's Patriot's Point.

But this time a year ago, the group leading that effort decided they wanted to take the project to another city. 

Now, another group has formed to build the museum at Patriots Point – though a smaller version at a lower cost. They plan to complete the entire thing in just four years, with an opening date in July 2023. 

I'm not going to lie, every time I've read anything about either of these projects I've been stumped. If the project started here, why is the group going to an entirely different state now to do the project now? And why has another group stepped in to build a different version of it? What exactly caused the dramatic shift? It's all a bit confusing. 

So Emory and I sat down with business reporter Emily Williams to help us figure out exactly what's going on. 

