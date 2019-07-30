Sadly, we do not have a new Understand SC episode for you today. My co-host Emory suffered a head injury last week and had to be out of work for a few days. He's okay now, but unfortunately this prevented us from being able to put an episode together. (Send him well wishes at @jaspar on Twitter or emailing eparker@postandcourier.com!)
The good news is we will be back next Tuesday with a fresh episode, and we have 14 other episodes that you may not have had a chance to listen to yet.
Here are just a few of my favorite episodes so far:
This was definitely one of the episodes I learned the most from.
In 2017, S.C.'s population topped 5 million, which I knew. But I didn't know that that's about double the Palmetto State’s population in 1970....
So we wondered: why are are people coming here, where are they coming from and which parts of S.C. are feeling the impact the most? (Spoiler: the majority of new residents are not coming from Ohio.)
Listen here.
2. How to interpret hurricane forecasts and what to expect this season (Ep. 8)
There are too. many. forecast. models. online.
In Episode 8, we talk about how to interpret all the information coming at you when hurricanes approach, what conditions are needed for a hurricane to form/survive and everything we know (and don’t know..) about 2019 so far.
Listen here.
Ever had a difficult time finding an affordable place to live in Charleston? Us too. So for episode two, we decided to explore why it is SO. HARD. to find housing here.
Did you know that the average rent in the Charleston metro area tops $1,600, which is higher than the national average and other major cities in S.C., Georgia and N.C.? That in many parts of Charleston County, it takes at least a six-figure income to buy a typical single-family home?
Find out more about why that is by listening here.
This one is just a couple of weeks old, but it's been one of our most popular and of course as a journalist I think it's super important.
Earlier this year, Pew Research Center found that most Americans think their local news media are doing well financially.
For us in the industry, that information is a bit surprising. The reality is much more grim, as The Wall Street Journal explained in a May article outlining how local newspapers are vanishing: “The shrinking of the local news landscape is leaving Americans with less information about what’s happening close to them.”
But the fact that many people think we are doing just fine reinforces a thought I’ve had for a while: maybe we as journalists need to do a better job explaining ourselves and what’s going on in our industry.
So in Episode 13 we attempted to do just that.
Listen here.
Though Dylann Roof was charged with hate crimes in federal court for shooting nine people to death at Emanuel AME Church, he was not charged with hate crimes in state court. That’s because South Carolina is one of just a few states without laws that specifically prohibit crimes motivated by prejudice against protected classes like race or religion.
In Episode 9, we explore how these laws (or lack of) affect crimes here and elsewhere. Listen here.