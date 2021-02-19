You are the owner of this article.
Updates from our newspaper partners in Uncovered

  • Updated
Uncovered logo image

The Post and Courier has launched “Uncovered,” a project to cast new light on questionable government conduct, especially in smaller towns. We’ll work with community newspapers, leveraging The Post and Courier’s investigative resources with reporters who know their towns inside and out. We’ll publish our findings simultaneously. 

To date, 11 newspapers have joined us in this effort. Here are some examples of how our partners have displayed the articles and produced stories from the findings:

The Index-Journal of Greenwood

Index Journal Uncovered front
The home page of the Index-Journal when the Uncovered project launched on Feb. 14, 2021. 

Uncovered: Shining a light on SC corruption, misconduct

Matthew Hensley: CNNGA should post minutes, financial documents online

Our View: Enemy of the people or watchdog for the people?

The News & Reporter of Chester

The Kingstree News 

Kingstree News Uncovered Launch
Kingstree News home page diplays launch of Uncovered in February 2021.

News deserts and weak ethics laws allow corruption to run rampant in SC

The Lancaster News

Lancaster News Uncovered launch
The Lancaster News participates in launch of Uncovered on Feb. 14, 2021.

Top exec, board chairman defend agency’s spending

Latino Newspaper 

Latino Newspaper features Anna Mitchell article
Latino Newspaper, based in Mauldin, features Uncovered story on Greenville trash agency's planned retreat in Asheville.

Greenville County’s trash utility bound for 3-day Asheville retreat on customers’ dime

The News & Reporter of Chester 

News & Reporter 2.15 update Uncovered
The News & Reporter advances reporting on Chester gas authority retreats featured in Uncovered. 

UNCOVERED UPDATE: Series on public corruption in South Carolina focuses on gas authorities

The Pickens County Courier

Pickens County Courier Uncovered Launch
The Pickens County Courier participates in Uncovered lauch in February 2021. 

 

SC news deserts, weak ethics laws allow corruption to run rampant

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg

Times and Democrat Unocovered launch
The Times and Democrat's home page features the launch of Uncovered in February 2021. 

Shedding light on questionable government conduct

UNCOVERED: McMaster, lawmakers want to close ethics loopholes

Reach Glenn Smith at 843-937-5556. Follow him on Twitter @glennsmith5.

