Understand SC: Corruption runs rampant in SC. This is how it's being uncovered.

When people aren't looking, corruption can run rampant.

That's why The Post and Courier launched "Uncovered," a project shining a light on misconduct in South Carolina, especially small towns.

For the first installment of the ongoing investigative series, reporters sifted through thousands of pages of spending records and ethics complaints, interviewed whistleblowers and consulted researchers and watchdogs about solutions. And the work has just started.

This week, reporters from the "Uncovered" team shared a behind-the-scenes look at their reporting and what it has brought to light so far.

Tony Bartelme explained the origins of the project and walked us through what an extravagant conference trip with board members from one of the state's five natural gas authorities looks like. And he broke down why the loss of local news sources can make it more possible for public officials to get away with questionable conduct.

Avery Wilks shared some background on South Carolina's ethics laws and why many have called for them to be strengthened.

Listeners will also learn what to expect next from "Uncovered," and how they can get involved.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted and edited by Emily Williams and Matt Rasnic.

