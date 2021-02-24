You are the owner of this article.
SLED investigating City of Chester finances, News & Reporter reveals

Chester Police Chief Eric Williams (left) at a briefing in June 2020 on a fatal police shooting. He is one of three officers who has reportedly been suspended in connection with a State Law Enforcement Division inquiry into city finances. File/Joseph Cranney/Staff

 By Joseph Cranney jcranney@postandcourier.com

The State Law Enforcement Division has launched an investigation into the finances of the City of Chester, following an initial inquiry and the suspension of the three police officers, the News & Reporter revealed on Feb. 23.

The News & Reporter, one of The Post and Courier's partners in "Uncovered," first reported in January that SLED was conducting a preliminary inquiry into the city. A SLED spokesman confirmed to the newspaper Tuesday that the probe had grown into a full-blown, active investigation. 

When word of the inquiry first surfaced, Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow announced the appointment of an interim police chief. It was later revealed that Police Chief Eric Williams and two of his officers had been suspended, according to Editor Travis Jenkins' reports on the probe. 

The News & Reporter also revealed that Williams and his officers filed formal grievances and alleged the discipline administered to them was done for political reasons.

The full News & Reporter story and further coverage can be found here. 

Through "Uncovered," The Post and Courier is teaming with community newspapers across South Carolina to report on questionable government conduct. So far, a dozen newspapers have joined the effort. 

Reach Glenn Smith at 843-937-5556. Follow him on Twitter @glennsmith5.

