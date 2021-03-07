SC lawmakers weigh reforming special districts after Clear Spring Fire revelations

COLUMBIA — Stirred by revelations that a broken system of oversight paved the way for corruption and other abuses, Upstate lawmakers say they will call for more scrutiny of South Carolina's hundreds of special government districts.

Republican state Reps. Bruce Bannister and Bobby Cox and Sen. Ross Turner, all of Greenville County, said their efforts stem from reporting by The Post and Courier that exposed a parade of scandals at a little-watched fire department in their area.

The newspaper's investigation, published Feb. 28, found top officials at Clear Spring Fire and Rescue were accused of stealing public money, promoting a commissioner's spouse, showering themselves with perks and retaliating against underlings who questioned them.

Many of those issues were not previously known, in part, because Clear Spring and other special districts across South Carolina operate almost entirely out of public view. They are run by panels of lay volunteers who skate through low-turnout elections, face few questions about their qualifications and are allowed to regulate themselves and spend taxpayer money freely.

"I don't think anyone was really looking at those little fiefdoms being hotbeds of corruption," Bannister said.

Special government districts are little-understood agencies that provide services like fire protection, trash pickup, and water and sewer. Most were created by state lawmakers in the mid-20th century to serve rural parts of South Carolina where residents lacked those services. Many of these districts started small, including some created for volunteer-only fire departments. But, over time, their budgets have swelled into the millions as the population of their districts grew.

The Post and Courier identified more than a dozen special district officials who were fined by the State Ethics Commission or charged by law enforcement over the past decade — more than one per year.

"Your articles are causing me to want to get a group together to create more oversight to make sure that kind of abuse doesn't happen again," Bannister said.

Turner agreed. Clear Spring is in his Senate district, but he said he first learned about the problems there from The Post and Courier.

"They have control of everything and really only answer to themselves," Turner said.

Cox said learning such abuses were taking place "right down the street" was "almost infuriating."

"Our citizens deserve better," Cox said. "We're placing a lot of trust in leadership for our central services and just hoping for the best. We have to do better."

The trio want state lawmakers and local officials to put their heads together and decide how to bring more scrutiny and accountability to these agencies.

They envision a process similar to how S.C. lawmakers addressed problems with South Carolina's 20 electric cooperatives, the customer-owned utilities that deliver electricity to some 1.5 million people in the state's rural areas.

In 2018, The State newspaper reported on a similarly broken system of accountability within those power companies, where co-op board leaders stayed in power for decades at a time and enjoyed generous pay and perks.

State lawmakers and co-op leaders then spent months working to address those concerns and make the utilities more accountable to their customers.

Together, they passed a May 2019 law that granted co-op customers greater access to voting in annual elections, required co-ops to post details of their board compensation and spending online, and created restrictions against conflicts of interest and nepotism. The law, H. 3145, also empowered the state's utility watchdog, the Office of Regulatory Staff, to investigate co-ops and ensure they follow the new rules.

“You had a group of co-op people that were concerned,” said Mike Couick, CEO of the Electric Cooperatives of South Carolina, which helped spearhead that reform effort. "What came about was a piece of legislation that was the first in the country for how broad it was and how it was a response for this type of problem.”

Bannister said he thinks most special districts probably do a good job and should be willing to partner on a similar reform bill.

"They'd probably be willing to engage in a discussion about, 'How do we keep Clear Spring from happening again, without making it impossible to run a special purpose district?' " he said.

Turner has already signed on to S. 548, a proposal by five senators to bring special districts that have ratepayers — such as natural gas, water and sewer authorities — under the oversight of the State Ethics Commission.

That bill was filed days after The Post and Courier published a Feb. 14 story detailing how natural gas authority board members gorged on perks, traveled to five-star resorts, dined at pricey restaurants and enjoyed government discounts unavailable to ordinary citizens.

But other types of districts, like Clear Spring, need that kind of oversight, too, Turner concluded after reading about problems at the fire district.

"Any time there is not somebody to hold you accountable, then, yeah, it's going to be easy to let some things get away," Turner said. "And especially if you've been there a long time, it gets easier. And it's easier to think you deserve something, even though you're still there to serve the public."

One early idea, Bannister said, is to prevent special districts from holding contests for commissioner seats in off-election years, when turnout is scant.

At Clear Spring, most of the controversies began after the November 2015 election, when a trio of write-in candidates won seats and took control of the five-member board.

About 22,000 people live in Clear Spring's service territory. Just 35 voted in that election.

Joseph Cranney and Avery G. Wilks reported from Columbia. Jamie Lovegrove contributed from Columbia.