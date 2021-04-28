Tee off: Plan your next golf outing along the South Strand

There is a major reason why many flock to the Grand Strand to play 18 holes on our various golf courses. Many options are available which include scenic, challenging or even courses that the beginner would enjoy.
Trying to find that perfect course to play in the South Strand? Here’s a list of courses available here and beyond to help you map out that perfect golf outing.
Blackmoor Golf Club
Few golfers are as passionate for the game as Gary Player, one of four golfers to win all four majors. Player brings that same passion to the courses that he designs, including Blackmoor, his only Grand Strand signature course.
WHERE: 6100 Longwood Drive, Murrells Inlet
MORE INFO: 843-952-5555, email blkmoor@sccoast.net or go to blackmoor.com
Caledonia Golf and Fish Club
When it opened in 1995 Caledonia was ranked fifth Best New Public Course in America by Golf Digest and was recently ranked 25th in America’s “Top 100 You Can Play” by Golf Magazine.
WHERE: 369 Caledonia Drive, Pawleys Island
MORE INFO: 800-483-6800 or 843-237-3675 or email caledoniagolf@sc.rr.com or go to fishclub.com
Cherry Hill Country Club
All the greens have sand bunkers around them. The fairways are mostly flat and tree lined. Water hazards (four ponds) come into play on five holes. Cherry Hill was built in 1964 and is 3,040 yards. The greens and fairways have bent grass. Carts and pullcarts are available. Walking is allowed.
WHERE: 275 Cherry Hill Loop, Andrews
DeBordieu Club
Opened in 1987, DeBordieu Club features a championship 18-hole golf course. Noted as one of Pete and P.B. Dyes favorite designs, the links style course at DeBordieu has been consistently ranked among the top 10 private clubs in South Carolina.
WHERE: 908 Bonnyneck Drive, Georgetown
MORE INFO: 843-527-6000
Founders Club
Thomas Walker has transformed the former Sea Gull Golf Club into a magnificent Lowcountry layout with 18 masterfully designed holes that are visually stunning, giving the illusion that it is harder than it really plays.
WHERE: Highway 17, South Pawleys Island
MORE INFO: 800-833-6337 or 843-237-2299, email info@classicgolfgroup.com or go to classicgolfgroup.com
Heritage Club
A day at The Heritage Club is a trip back in time. Over 600 acres of giant magnolias, 300-year-old oaks, freshwater lakes and marshes have been transformed into a golf course that rivals any course in the Southeast.
WHERE: 378 Heritage Drive, Pawleys Island
FOR INFO: 843-237-3424, email reservations@legendsgolf.com or go to legendsgolf.com
Litchfield Country Club
The mature treelined fairways wind amid giant oaks and shimmering lakes of a former Carolina rice plantation, creating an extraordinarily challenging “country club” experience. Built in the early 1960s under the watchful eye of Willard Byrd, this traditionally styled layout is the flagship of the great plantation courses of Georgetown County.
WHERE: Highway 17 South, Pawleys Island
FOR INFO: 800-882-3198 or 843-235-6068, e-mail info@mbn.com or go to mbngolf.com
Pawleys Plantation
This Jack Nicklaus signature design is a player’s course that demands strategy, ingenuity and concentration. The classic Lowcountry design has earned it recognition and praise from some of the nation’s foremost golf authorities, including Golf Digest, Travel & Leisure, Golf and Golf for Women Magazine. Golf Digest ranked Pawleys Plantation among South Carolina’s “Top 25 Layouts” in 2001 and recently awarded it four stars in “Places to Play.”
WHERE: Highway 17 South, 70 Tanglewood Dr., Pawleys Island
FOR INFO: 800-367-9959 or 843-237-6000, e-mail ppgcc@pawleysplantation.com or go to pawleysplantation.com
River Club
The semi-private River Club at Litchfield is one of the highest rated courses on the Grand Strand, receiving 4 1/2 stars in Golf Digest’s “Places to Play.” Featuring the only bentgrass greens in the Pawleys Island area, the course offers golfers plenty of room off the tee, but as the name implies, water is present on almost every hole, along with more than 100 bunkers awaiting the stray shot.
WHERE: 11 Pine Drive, Pawleys Island
MORE INFO: 800-882-3198 or 843-237-8755, email: info@mbn.com or go to mbngolf.com
Tournament Players Club of Myrtle Beach
Walk in the footsteps of some of golf’s greatest legends, including Tom Watson, Gary Player and others, at the PGA Tour’s own Tournament Players Club of Myrtle Beach. Host of the 2000 Senior Tour Championship, this course, designed by Tom Fazio, is already regarded among the top courses in America.
WHERE: 1199 TPC Blvd., Murrells Inlet
MORE INFO: 888-742-8721 or 843-357-3399 or go to tpcmyrtlebeach.com
Tradition Golf Club
The Tradition Golf Club was voted “Golf Course of the Year” by the South Carolina’s Golf Course Owners Association for 2000 and recently earned 4½ stars in Golf Digest’s “Places to Play.” In 1998, Golf for Women awarded it “Top Fairways in America” and Golf Digest placed it among the “Best New Public Courses” in 1996.
WHERE: 1027 Willbrook Blvd., Pawleys Island
MORE INFO: 877-599-0888 or 843-237-5041, email traditionclub@hotmail.com or go to traditionclubmyrtlebeach.com
True Blue Plantation
True Blue was recently declared the No. 1 public course in the Myrtle Beach area by Golf Digest, awarded 4½ stars in Golf Digest’s “Places to Play 2003-2004,” and named to Golf Digest’s list of “America’s Top 100 Greatest Public Courses” in 2003-2004. Playing from 4,900 and 7,100 yards and having five sets of tee, this design is built for players of all ages and abilities.
WHERE: 900 Blue Stem Drive, Pawleys Island
MORE INFO: 888-483-6800 or 843-235-0900, email truebluegolf@sc.rr.com or go to truebluegolf.com
Wachesaw Plantation East
This Clyde Johnston design possesses a distinct Scottish flair, accented with freshwater lakes and wetlands. Wachesaw Plantation East received 4 Stars in Golf Digest’s “Places to Play” and has been the site of four nationally-televised professional golf tournaments on the LPGA Tour.
WHERE: Murrells Inlet
MORE INFO: 888-922-0027 or
843-357-1263, email wpegolf@sccoast.net or go to wachesaw.com
Willbrook Plantation
Built upon the site of two Carolina plantations, it blends natural beauty with solid course design to provide one of the most memorable layouts on the South Carolina coast. Superb conditioning and warm, Southern hospitality have earned Willbrook Plantation the No. 25 spot among Golf for Women’s “America’s 50 Best Courses” and 4½-stars in Golf Digest’s “Best Places to Play in America.”
WHERE: Pawleys Island
MORE INFO: 800-882-3198 or 843-237-4900, email info@mbn.com or go to mbngolf.com
Williamsburg and Horry counties
Here’a sampling of courses that our neighbors have to offer.
Millstone Executive Golf Course
10804 Old Pee Dee Rd, Hemingway. 843-558-2582
Arrowhead Country Club
1201 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach. 843-236-3243
Harbour View Par 3
901 Highway 17, Little River. 843-249-9117
Legends Golf Club
1500 Legends Drive, Myrtle Beach. 843-236-9318
Man O’ War Golf Course
5601 Leeshire Blvd., Myrtle Beach. 843-236-8000
River Oaks Golf Plantation
831 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach. 843-236-2222
Tupelo Bay Par 3
1800 Highway 17 Business, Garden City. 833-215-7888
Whispering Pines Golf Course
Highway 17 and 31st Ave., Myrtle Beach. 843-918-2305
Wild Wing Plantation
1000 Wild Wing Blvd., Conway. 843-347-9464
Witch Golf Links
1900 Highway 544, Conway. 843-347-2706
Wizard Golf Course
4601 Leeshire Blvd., Myrtle Beach. 843-236-9393