Taking a stroll along the South Strand beaches

Sure, the entire Grand Strand region has plenty of pristine white-sand beaches, but the South Strand area attracts many visitors year-round and is the pride of residents and business owners.
Whether taking a job along the waterline, reading a book in a beach chair or building a sandcastle, the beach brings everyone together and allows people to get away from the hustle and bustle of life.
On the South Strand, which includes parts of Georgetown and Horry counties, there are several beaches to choose from, and they are usually much less crowded than those further north. They are Pawleys Island, Litchfield, North Litchfield, Huntington Beach State Park, Garden City Beach and Surfside Beach. Beach access and parking is offered in more than 50 locations.
Pawleys Island
The beach on Pawleys Island, a barrier island that is one of the oldest beach resorts in America, is the southern-most beach in the area. First used as a resort by wealthy plantation owners before the Civil War, it offers historic homes, as well as more modern ones, access to the beach and creek, and a laid-back atmosphere.
The south end of the island touts the largest beach access area in Georgetown County. It also offers several creek access points. Officials warn visitors that rip tides, which run parallel to the shore, can be strong, especially on the south end of the island and they recommend shoes when wading in the creek, due to oyster shells.
On other parts of the island, there are limited beach access parking areas. People can park along the street in some places, that don’t have signs forbidding parking, but officials warn that tires must be outside the white line and parking regulations are strictly enforced.
The only two hotels on the island are the Sea View Inn and the Pelican Inn, both of which harken back to a time before air conditioning, television and cell phones. Like many of the historic rental homes, they have large breezy porches and high ceilings to cool visitors even on hot summer days.
Litchfield and North Litchfield
North of Pawleys Island, there are two beach areas called Litchfield and North Litchfield. Both accommodate beach-goers and have beach access areas with parking. Named after Litchfield Plantation, a former rice plantation in the area, these quiet beaches near local golf courses are ideal for combining a golf trip with some quiet relaxation.
Huntington Beach State Park
Further north, near Murrells Inlet, Huntington Beach State Park boasts large beaches and many parking spaces. It also features life guards, boardwalks, covered picnic shelters, showers, bath houses, campsites and biking/hiking trails.
There is a charge to enter the park: $5 for each adult; $3.25 for each South Carolina senior citizen; $3 for children from 6 to 15 years of age; and free for children 5 and under. For an additional charge of $2 per person, visitors can explore Atalaya, the historic winter home of Archer and Anna Hyatt Huntington, founders of Brookgreen Gardens.
Garden City Beach
Just north of Murrells Inlet is Garden City Beach, which is between the ocean on one side and Murrells Inlet on the other. It offers a 668-foot fishing pier, restaurants, arcades, shops and beach access. Parking is sometimes hard to find, but side streets offer overflow parking areas.
Surfside Beach
The two miles of beaches of Surfside are somewhat busier than those in the south, but not as busy as the ones in the Myrtle Beach area. Surfside Beach has lifeguards, 12 shower towers and three public restrooms. Also, there are plenty of local roadways in the area to accommodate bicyclists and walkers from nearby residences and rental properties.