Historic Front Street has something for everyone

Front Street in Georgetown is a popular destination both alive with history and activity. Shopping, dining and educational opportunities await visitors to South Carolina’s third oldest city.
Below are a few must-sees.
Harborwalk
The Harborwalk is a waterfront boardwalk located between the Kaminski House at one end and the Rice Museum at the other. The boardwalk overlooks the Sampit River Harbor and is lined with restaurants, galleries and specialty stores.
You will also find four small parks, one of which is marked by two cannons, both used at nearby Battery White during the Civil War.
Shopping
The joy of shopping on Front Street is that you won’t find chain stores. Locally owned specialty shops and art galleries line both sides of the street. You can literally shop until you drop here!
Dining
Whatever you are in the mood for, Front Street probably has it. If you like dining with a view, this is the perfect place to eat. If you’re looking for a quick lunch stop, seafood or soul food you definitely won’t be disappointed.
Attractions
Historic attractions such as the Kaminski House and the Rice Museum both welcome visitors and are must stops when visiting. Make sure to stop by the Strand Theater. The theater was originally built in 1941 and now features both live shows and films.
Another great stop is the South Carolina Maritime Museum, which will soon house a Smithsonian Institution exhibit.
A favorite way to see Georgetown is by boat. A selection of tours that start on Front Street will take you in and around Winyah Bay and the surrounding rivers, past plantation mansions and long-abandoned rice fields.