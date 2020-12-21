UK virus woes takes US stocks down a notch; Tesla skids in its S&P 500 debut

Stocks fall on new virus worries
NEW YORK — Stocks fell on Wall Street Monday, giving back some of their recent gains, as a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom raised worries that the global economy could be in for even more punishment.
The S&P 500 lost 0.4 percent, it's second straight decline after climbing to an all-time high Thursday. The benchmark index pared its loss as the day progressed, recovering from an earlier 2 percent drop. Treasury yields mostly fell, a sign that investors are worried about the economy. Crude oil prices fell on worries about disappearing demand.
The selling came on a busy day of trading, with plenty of forces pushing and pulling the market. Thin trading ahead of a holiday-shortened week may also be exacerbating moves, analysts said.
"The market is focused on the restrictions in place in the U.K., with more and more of the U.K. being locked down, and whether or not this is going to happen in the U.S.," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.
High-flying Tesla stock joins S&P, takes hit
DETROIT — In the middle of last year, Tesla's losses were piling up, sales weren't enough to cover expenses and big debt payments loomed. The situation was so bad that one influential Wall Street analyst raised the possibility that Tesla wouldn't be able to pay its bills and would have to be restructured financially.
Since then, the electric car and solar panel maker's shares have skyrocketed, rising nearly 700 percent this year alone. Monday was its first day of being included in the prestigious S&P 500, and it didn't go well. Shares tumbled 6.5 percent to $649.86 even though the index as a whole lost only 0.4 percent.
Tesla's rise to become the world's most valuable automaker and rank among the top 10 biggest U.S. companies in the index is a surprising accomplishment considering that the company lost $1.1 billion in the first half of 2019. The increase was so stunning that even CEO Elon Musk has said the shares are overpriced.
Tesla and Musk have for years engendered strong divisions on Wall Street.
Many investors who drove Tesla's value higher are individuals who bought the stock after a five-for-one split reduced the price of a single share last summer. The bulls are largely betting on the company's future and point to five straight profitable quarters, rising sales, and world-leading battery and software technology.
Bears still predict a collapse. They cite limited markets for high-priced Tesla vehicles, repeated quality problems, huge capital costs for factories, and growing competition from conventional automakers.
Synovus bank names CEO successor
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The largest bank based in Georgia is getting a new CEO.
Synovus Financial Corp. announced Thursday that current Kevin Blair, its president and chief operating officer, will become the chief executive officer in April in conjunction with the annual shareholders meeting.
Blair is succeeding Kessel Stelling under the planned transition. Stelling, who has been CEO since 2010, will become executive chairman until the beginning of 2023, when will be serve in an advisory role until early 2025.
Blair was named COO two years go and joined Synovus as chief financial officer in 2016.
Under Stelling, Synovus merged what had previously been 30 subsidiaries, including the former National Bank of South Carolina franchise, into one. Stelling also saw Synovus through the aftermath of the Great Recession, which causes steep losses to Synovus and many other banks.
Synovus was founded as Columbus Bank & Trust in 1888. It has $53 billion in assets, with 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.
Lockheed strikes $4.4B rocket deal
BETHESDA, Md. — Lockheed Martin is buying rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings for $4.4 billion in a deal that brings together companies that already had been working together in the aeronautics industry.
The acquisition announced late Sunday is part of Lockheed Martin's attempt to gird for competition from recent industry entrants, Space X and Blue Origin, which are backed by two of the world's richest men, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
The companies are aiming to have the deal wrapped up during the second half of next year.
Disney veteran named chair of studio unit
LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co. veteran Alan Bergman has been named chairman of Disney Studios effective Jan, 1, the company said Monday. Bergman will be succeeding Alan Horn, who will remain chief creative officer. Horn and Bergman have been operating as co-chairs since May 2019.
The position involves overseeing everything from creative and operations to production and marketing for all Disney Studios content from its myriad brands, including Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios. The heads of each studio, from Kevin Feige to Kathleen Kennedy, will report to Horn and Bergman.
Bergman has worked at Disney for 24 years and served as president of Walt Disney Studios from 2005 to 2019, helping to integrate Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and Twenty-First Century Fox into the Disney stable of brands. Both Horn and Bergman will report to Chapek, who took over from longtime CEO Bob Iger in February.
Virus slows Fiat Chrysler plant reopening
KOKOMO, Ind. — Fiat Chrysler has pushed back the reopening of a shuttered Indiana factory until late 2021, blaming delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Company officials had announced in March a $400 million plan to convert a Kokomo transmission factory so that it could begin engine production within the first three months of 2021.
That reopening has been delayed until 2021's last quarter, in part because of the company's eight-week shutdown earlier this year, Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman Jodi Tinson told the Kokomo Tribune.
Older equipment has been removed from the factory and interior walls and offices torn down as part of the conversion project, Tinson said. Steel is being raised to add a 30,000-square-foot (2,787-square-meter) addition to provide more manufacturing space.
Fiat Chrysler said it plans to make the factory about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Indianapolis into the U.S. production site for the Global Medium Engine Turbo 4 for Jeep Wranglers and Cherokees, which is now built in Italy.
Officials said the project would retain about 1,000 jobs and add nearly 200, bringing the total Fiat Chrysler workforce at its Kokomo-area factories to more than 8,000.
Brad Clark, vice president and head of engine and transmission manufacturing for FCA North America, said in March the Kokomo plant had made nearly 4 million transmissions from 2003 to 2018, when the company began to shutter the facility. It sat idle for a few months before the conversion work started.
Thor acquires Ala. RV maker for $300M
RED BAY, Ala. — Indiana-based Thor Industries Inc. said Monday it had bought family-owned Tiffin Motorhomes, the Alabama-based manufacturer of high-end recreational vehicles, in a deal worth $300 million.
Thor, which is publicly traded and describes its combined holdings as the world's largest maker of RVs, said the Tiffin Group would operate as a stand-alone division of the corporation, and the Tiffin family will continue to run it.
Based in the northwest Alabama town of Red Bay, Tiffin Motorhomes reported $800 million in RV sales in fiscal 2020, about 90% of which were motorized RVs and 10% were towable campers.
With plants in Alabama and Mississippi, Tiffin produces bus-sized motorhomes the Allegro Breeze, Allegro Red 340, Allegro Red, Open Road Allegro, Phaeton, Allegro Bus and Zephyr models. The company also makes a smaller RV line, the Wayfarer, and fifth-wheel campers.
Thor's corporate office is located in Elkhart, but its owns multiple manufacturers in Indiana and Ohio.
McDonald's sells Oreo 'Spam burger' in China
BEIJING — McDonald's is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.
Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market. This is undoubtedly one of them.
The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods, and Mondelez International's Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise. McDonald's said the sandwich was part of a series of "members only" promotions to be released on Mondays in China.
McDonald's said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the "Lunchmeat Burgers." It wasn't clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.