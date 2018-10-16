Report: IPO could value Uber at $120B
NEW YORK — Uber may put forth an initial public offering early next year that values the ride-hailing business at as much as $120 billion, according to a media report.
The Wall Street Journal said Tuesday that Uber Technologies Inc. received valuation proposals from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. There is no guarantee Uber will fetch that valuation or go public soon. If it does, and at that price, the company would be worth more than Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles combined.
There are hurdles for Uber, past and present. In addition to a series of scandals including workplace sexual harassment, theft of intellectual property and the ouster of its co-founder, the company is facing increasing competition.
The Journal also reported Tuesday that Uber's smaller, but chief rival, Lyft, had picked underwriters for a public offering expected in early 2019.
Walmart cuts outlook, cites Flipkart deal
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart trimmed its profit outlook citing this year's $16 billion acquisition of the Indian online retailer Flipkart, its biggest deal ever.
The company also said on Tuesday that U.S. online sales growth would slow to 35 percent, from last quarter's 40 percent growth.
Since buying Jet.com for more than $3 billion two years ago, Walmart has been bulking up online, buying companies such as Bonobos and ModCloth. It's also tried to speed up deliveries while expanding same-day grocery delivery.
The company says its online grocery pickup service is attracting new customers and shoppers are adding more items to their cart because of it.
Walmart also announced a partnership with Advance Auto Parts, which will create an automotive specialty store on Walmart.com. .
Walmart Inc. now expects 2019 adjusted earnings of between $4.65 and $4.80 per share, down from $4.90 to $5.05.
Trump blasts Fed for pace of rate hikes
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is criticizing the Federal Reserve for raising interest rates too quickly.
The recent increase in interest rates has spooked investors who fear higher borrowing costs could slow down the economy.
Trump has blamed the market's big sell-off on rising rates and has described the Fed as being "out of control." Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Trump respects the independence of the Federal Reserve and simply favors low interest rates.
Trump spoke during a Tuesday interview with "Trish Regan Primetime" on Fox Business Network.
He says: "My biggest threat is the Fed." Trump says he knows the Fed is independent, but he thinks interest rates are rising too quickly.
US job openings reach 20-year high
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers posted the most jobs in two decades in August, and hiring also reached a record high, fresh evidence that companies are desperate to staff up amid solid economic growth.
The Labor Department says job openings rose a slight 0.8 percent to 7.14 million, the highest on records dating back to December 2000. That is also far more than the 6.2 million of people who were unemployed that month.
The number of available jobs has swamped the number of unemployed for five straight months. Hiring has been solid, which has pushed down the unemployment rate to a nearly five-decade low of 3.7 percent. Strong demand for workers when so few are out of work may force more companies to raise pay in the coming months.
Factory output climbed despite storm
WASHINGTON — U.S. industry expanded again in September despite the impact of Hurricane Florence.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that industrial production, which includes output at factories, mines and utilities, rose 0.3 percent last month. It was the fourth straight increase. The Fed said that Florence reduced September output growth by less than 0.1 percentage points.
Over the past year, industrial production rose 5.1 percent.
The increase was slightly higher than economists had expected and offered more evidence that the U.S. economy is in good health. Overall economic growth reached 4.2 percent from April through June, fastest in nearly four years. The U.S. unemployment rate has dropped to 3.7 percent, lowest since 1969.
Led by autos and wood products, factory production rose 0.2 percent in September, slowest growth since a drop in May. Manufacturers are contending with a strengthening dollar that makes their products more expensive in foreign markets.
Mining production rose 0.5 percent, eight straight increase. Mining output, which includes oil and gas producers, has surged 24 percent since 2016 as oil prices rebounded from a slump and is up 13.4 percent over the past year
Utility output was flat last month and is up 5.4 percent since September 2017.
Bank to pay $480M for role in crisis
NEW YORK — Japanese bank Nomura is agreeing to pay $480 million to U.S. authorities for its alleged role in the housing market bubble and the subsequent 2008 financial crisis.
The Justice Department alleges Nomura defrauded investors by knowingly selling mortgages that were not appropriately underwritten, which led to significant losses once those mortgages went sour.
These are similar allegations that the Justice Department has brought against other large banks for their role in the financial crisis. British bank Barclays settled with U.S. authorities earlier this year for $2 billion for its role in the crisis.
Nomura is not admitting fault as part of the settlement.
Ex-Equifax manager gets home confinemet
ATLANTA — A former Equifax manager has been sentenced to serve eight months home confinement after pleading guilty to insider trading in the wake of the company's massive data breach last year.
A federal judge also ordered Sudhakar Reddy Bonthu to forfeit the money gained through insider trading and to pay a $50,000 fine. Bonthu, who worked as a software product development manager for the credit-reporting agency, pleaded guilty in July.
Prosecutors say Bonthu used nonpublic information to determine that Equifax had been breached before any public announcement. Prosecutors say he then bought put options in Equifax stock before the breach was announced and made about $75,000 when he exercised those put options after the announcement.
Equifax shares plunged in value after the Atlanta-based company disclosed the breach on Sept. 7, 2017.