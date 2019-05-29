Uber plans to boot chronic pests
If you misbehave repeatedly while getting a ride from Uber, you could get booted off the app.
The company said, starting Wednesday, riders with a rating from drivers that's significantly below average could lose their ability to ride.
But before that happens they'll get tips on how to improve ratings by being polite, not leaving trash in vehicles and not asking the driver to violate the speed limit. Uber says they'll get several chances to improve their rating.
Uber already expects drivers to meet a minimum rating that varies by city. It expects only a small number of people to lose the ability to ride.
Climate change focus at Exxon meeting
DALLAS — Activist shareholders used Exxon Mobil's annual meeting to accuse the company of failing to confront a future that may include stricter regulations to limit climate change caused by burning fossil fuels.
A representative of the Church of England's endowment fund said Wednesday that Exxon has moved more slowly than other major oil companies to disclose information about emissions.
CEO Darren Woods defended the company, saying "we are doing our part" by providing energy that people need while also reducing emissions from its own operations.
Exxon successfully petitioned the Securities and Exchange Commission to block a shareholder vote on setting targets for reducing carbon emissions from burning oil and gas..
Union vote set for VW Tenn. plant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The United Auto Workers union will hold a vote next month on its representation of all hourly workers at Volkswagen's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The union said the National Labor Relations Board decided Wednesday that the vote will take place June 12, 13 and 14. The board dismissed a previous petition for a vote on a technicality.
Volkswagen has said it is neutral on the issue of unionization. But it steadfastly refused to bargain with UAW after the union won representation of maintenance workers at the plant in 2015. The German auto maker has argued the bargaining unit needed to include production workers as well.
According to the union, the proposed new bargaining unit would encompass about 1,700 workers at the plant.
'The Profit' says big flag in NC stays
RALEIGH — The man known as television's "The Profit" says he'll go to jail before he removes a huge American flag flying at a recreational vehicle store that his company owns and that's the subject of a lawsuit because of its size.
Businessman and reality television star Marcus Lemonis says he'll visit Gander RV in Statesville on Thursday. He said the flag stays even if he's jailed for contempt of court.
The city of Statesville limits the size of flags in Gander RV's location to 25 feet by 40 feet. The city says Gander RV's flag is 40 feet by 80 feet. It has sued to get Gander to replace the flag.
Lemonis is CEO of Camping World, which owns Gander RV.
Official fights GE plan to cut jobs
PARIS — France's finance minister is asking U.S. company General Electric to change its plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs in France.
Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday he will talk to GE's CEO, Larry Culp, by phone on Thursday. He committed to "stand by the employees' side."
GE on Tuesday announced plans to cut jobs in France, mostly in its plant in the eastern city of Belfort, which currently employs more than 4,000 workers.
The industrial conglomerate said its strategy to cut costs will mostly focus on its gas power business.
Earlier this year, the French government decided to fine GE $56 million after the company didn't create the jobs it had promised when it announced the purchase of part of French rival Alstom in 2014.
Steelmaker to cut Europe output
LONDON — The world's largest steel maker, ArcelorMittal, on Wednesday announced further cuts to production at several plants in Europe due to weak demand and high imports, reflecting troubles in the wider industry.
The company said it would reduce steelmaking operations at plants in France and Germany and extend a planned stoppage in Spain. The cuts follow a May 6 announcement to idle and reduce production at plants in Poland and Spain respectively.
ArcelorMittal said the production cuts were temporary and did not address in detail the question of job cuts.