Losses at Uber keep piling up
NEW YORK — The losses at Uber are mounting, but the ride-hailing heavyweight now predicts it will be profitable in about two years.
CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told reporters Monday that the company's goal is to reach profitability — when adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — for the full year of 2021.
"While we will of course continue to invest in growth and the power of our platform, especially in some of our newer, high-potential businesses like Eats, we will continue to be thoughtful stewards of capital, make tough decisions where necessary, and make any dollar investment count," Khosrowshahi said.
The San Francisco company picked up the pace of its revenue growth, racking up $3.81 billion in the third quarter, 30% more than the same time last year.
But it lost $1.16 billion in the quarter, extending its streak of losses. The third-quarter loss included $401 million in stock-based compensation related to its initial public offering.
The loss amounted to 68 cents a share and was wider than the $986 million shortfall in the same period last year.
The per-share loss in the latest quarter, however, was smaller than what Wall Street had expected. Analysts were forecasting a loss of 82 cents a share, according to FactSet.
Its revenue also topped expectations for $3.63 billion in the quarter.
Under Armour books are being probed
BALTIMORE — A strong quarter from Under Armour is being overshadowed by federal investigations into the company's accounting practices.
The probe, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, is seeking information that would reveal whether the sports gear maker shifted sales from one quarter to another to make its financial standing appear healthier.
Under Armour Inc. told The Associated Press that it has been cooperating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice on their investigations for two years. It said it believes its accounting practices and disclosures were appropriate.
Under Armour reported better than expected profit and revenue for the third quarter Monday, but shares fell 13% before the opening bell.
Quarterly profit reached $102.3 million, topping Wall Street's projections, according to Zacks Investment Research. Revenue, at of $1.43 billion, just edged out expectations.
Severance disclosed for ex-McD's CEO
CHICAGO — McDonald's ousted CEO Steve Easterbrook will receive 26 weeks of pay but forfeit millions in unvested stock options as part of his severance agreement.
McDonald's Corp. announced Sunday that Easterbrook was fired for having a consensual relationship with an employee. McDonald's forbids managers from having romantic relationships with subordinates.
Easterbrook's 2018 compensation totaled $15.9 million. That included $1.3 million in salary and the rest in stock options and incentive payments.
Under his severance agreement, Easterbrook will be eligible for a prorated incentive payment for the 2019 fiscal year. He can also exercise stock options that have vested or will vest within three years.
At the end of 2018, Easterbrook had unvested options worth $21.8 million.
Easterbrook is also forbidden from working for a competitor for two years.
McDonald's board named Chris Kempczinski as the company's new president and CEO. Kempczinski most recently served as president of McDonald's U.S. division.
McDonald's said Monday that Kempczinski's base salary will be $1.25 million, or 58 percent higher than his 2018 compensation.
Sports betting seen as $7-$8B market
NEW YORK — Investors and sports betting companies are predicting the industry will be a $7 billion to $8 billion business in the U.S. within five years.
Panelists at the NYC Sports Betting Investor Summit said Monday that the industry is growing quickly a year and a half after New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting. So far, at least 13 do.
Investment firm Morgan Stanley predicts the US market will generate almost $7 billion in revenue by 2025, up from $833 million this year. Executives from MGM Resorts, Hard Rock and Mohegan Sun all issued predictions in the $6 billion to $8 billion range. Panelists predicted as many as 10 new operators may soon join the market.
Apple commits $2.5B to Calif. housing
CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple says it's committing $2.5 billion to combat California's housing crisis.
The pledge announced Monday includes a $1 billion fund to build new homes for households with low to moderate incomes; a $1 billion homebuyer mortgage assistance fund; and $300 million to make Apple-owned land in San Jose available for affordable housing.
The commitment eclipses similar pledges from fellow San Francisco Bay Area tech giants Google and Facebook, which have each promised about $1 billion.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling Apple's pledge an "unparalleled financial commitment to affordable housing" and says he hopes other companies follow its lead to help ease sky-high housing costs by building more homes.
The Bay Area has been swamped with affluent tech workers, leading to bidding wars for the limited supply of homes.
Ryanair dampens expectations on Boeing Max deliveries
LONDON — Ryanair says it has dampened expectations that it would receive the entirety of its planned delivery of Boeing 737 Max airplanes next year.
As the Ireland-headquartered reported profit of $1.28 billion for the half-year to September, in line with the same period of 2018, CEO Michael O'Leary said the airline now expects to receive its first Max planes in March 2020.
O'Leary said Monday that "we have reduced our expectation of 30 Max aircraft being delivered to us in advance of peak summer 2020 down to 20 aircraft and there is a real risk of none."
Europe's busiest airline has said it would cut flights and close some bases because of delays to deliveries of the plane, which has been grounded globally since March after two fatal crashes.
Southeast banks merging in stock deal
LAFAYETTE, La. — Tennessee-based First Horizon and the Louisiana-based IberiaBank are combining in a deal worth $3.9 billion.
The regional banking companies announced what they are calling a "merger of equals" in a statement Monday. The combined company will have its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, and a regional banking center in New Orleans.
The new company will have $75 billion in assets and market capitalization of $9 billion after the all-stock deal closes next year.
The announcement says IberiaBank shareholders will get 4.584 shares of First Horizon stock for each share they own.
First Horizon has more than 5,500 employees and operates mostly in Tennessee and the Carolinas. IberiaBank is based in Lafayette and has more than 3,100 employees with operations mostly in Gulf Coast states from Texas to south Florida.