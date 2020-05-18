Uber announces more layoffs; Harris Teeter parent Kroger ends hazard pay, adds bonuses

Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs due to virus
NEW YORK — Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides.
The San Francisco company has cut a quarter of its workforce since the year began, eliminating 3,700 people from the payroll earlier this month.
Uber will be re-focusing on its core business, moving people and delivering food and groceries, said CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, in a note to employees.
The ride-hailing giant will be closing or consolidating 45 offices globally, and almost all departments will be affected by layoffs. The company is closing its Incubator and AI Labs and will pursue strategic alternatives for its job recruiting app, Uber Works, Khosrowshahi said.
"This is a decision I struggled with," Khosrowshahi said. "Our balance sheet is strong, Eats is doing great, Rides looks a little better, maybe we can wait this damn virus out ... I wanted there to be a different answer ... but there simply was no good news to hear."
The rides business, Uber's main profit generator, fell 80 percent, he said.
Uber lost $2.9 billion in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic decimated its overseas investments. Companies that rely on the sharing economy have been hit hard by the pandemic, as people stay indoors and shy away from shared services to reduce the spread.
Kroger cuts hero pay, adds bonuses
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Just days after announcing it would end hazard "hero" pay to front-line workers, Harris Teeter parent Kroger says it will give them extra "thank you" bonuses, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The move comes after an outcry from the grocery store's union, the United Food and Commercial Workers International, which said workers are still risking their lives by coming to work.
The bonus is $400 for full-time workers and $200 for part-time workers to be paid out in two installments on May 30 and June 18, Kroger announced Friday. Hazard pay was a $2-per-hour supplement.
UFCW Local 75 president Kevin Garvey said the union will continue to pressure the company to provide bonus pay for as long as the pandemic goes on.
"COVID-19 is not going away soon," he said. "Our members still have to work in the same conditions and deal with the same pressures. They are worth every penny of the $2.00 premium and the (latest) bonus."
The company did not address the dispute with its union in its announcement. The grocer estimates the new bonus will provide $130 million to its workers.
TikTok taps Disney streaming exec as CEO
NEW YORK — TikTok, the popular short-video app that has also drawn national-security and privacy concerns, has a new high-profile CEO from Disney, Kevin Mayer.
Mayer will also be chief operating officer of TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, and report to its founder and CEO, Yiming Zhang, the company announced Monday.
He led Disney's streaming business, which launched Disney Plus in November and has already emerged as a threat in the increasingly competitive streaming-video arena, with 54.5 million subscribers. Mayer was also known for his role in building Disney through mergers, including the industry-changing 2019 acquisition of 21st Century Fox's TV and film business that created an entertainment behemoth.
TikTok's app features short videos, many with music and dancing, that has become a favorite of younger people and is known for its goofy, light-hearted feel.
However, it has been the focus of U.S. national-security concerns because of its Chinese ownership. A U.S. national-security agency is reviewing ByteDance's purchase of TikTok's precursor, Musical.ly, while the U.S. military branches have banned the app from government-issued phones. Government officials have in recent years cracked down on Chinese companies, including telecom giant Huawei. There is concern that Chinese companies may share data with the Chinese government. TikTok and Huawei deny this.
The federal government has also fined TikTok for breaking children's privacy laws, and privacy watchdogs recently filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission saying the company was still violating the law.
He leaves Disney a few months after the entertainment giant named a longtime executive , Bob Chapek, to replace the well-regarded CEO Bob Iger. Mayer had been regarded as a possible Iger successor.
Disney said Monday that Rebecca Campbell, another Disney veteran, will succeed Mayer as the chairman of the streaming and international business, and also announced Josh D'Amaro, the president of Walt Disney World Resort, as the successor to Chapek's old job as head of parks, experiences and products.
Thai Air to file bankruptcy plan
BANGKOK — Thailand flag carrier Thai Airways International will file a plan for restructuring its business with the Central Bankruptcy Court, a government spokeswoman said Monday.
Narumon Pinyosinwat said the plan submitted by the State Enterprise Policy Office to salvage the airline will be submitted Tuesday for Cabinet approval. She said she had no details of the plan.
Thai Airways had been suffering financially even before the coronavirus crisis brought travel and tourism in the country to a near standstill.
The airline initially sought a $1.7 billion bailout loan from the government. All rescue options were likely to lead in cuts in staff, fleet and flights. Thai media reports say the carrier is carrying a debt burden of almost $9.4 billion.
The airline stopped all flights in early April as Thailand imposed precautions to curb the spread of the virus.