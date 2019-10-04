US trade deficit widened in Aug.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit widened in August for the first time in three months as exports increased but imports increased more. The politically sensitive gap with China in the trade of goods narrowed.
The Commerce Department said Friday that the gap between what the United buys and what it sells abroad rose 1.6% to $54.9 billion from $54 billion in July. The deficit had fallen in June and July. But it is still up for the year despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to push it down by imposing taxes on imports and waging a trade war with China.
Exports blipped up 0.2% in August to $207.9 billion. Imports increased 0.5% to $262.8 billion on a big increase in shipments of cellphones, which are scheduled to be hit with new tariffs in December as part of the standoff with China.
From January through August, the deficit rose 7% to $428.7 billion from $400.4 billion a year earlier.
The goods deficit with China dropped 3.1% in August to $31.8 billion and is down 11.4% so far this year.
BP CEO, managed Gulf oil spill, to retire
LONDON — Oil company BP says 49-year-old Bernard Looney will take over as CEO as Bob Dudley, who oversaw the aftermath of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, retires next year.
BP said Friday that Dudley, 64, will step down as CEO and leave the board in early February after delivering the company’s 2019 full year results. He will retire at the end of March after a 40-year career.
Looney is currently the head of BP’s upstream operations and will join the board when Dudley leaves it in February.
Dudley became CEO soon after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, an environmental catastrophe that killed 11 rig workers. The spill cost BP over $60 billion, which Dudley managed by selling off businesses and refocusing operations.
Locally, BP owns a large petrochemical plant on the Cooper River near the Cainhoy area of Berkeley County.
Fed chief's goal: 'good place' for economy
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the U.S. economy is facing some risks at the moment, but overall it is in a "good place" and the Fed's main job is to "keep it there as long as possible."
Powell noted that unemployment is at a half-century low and inflation is running close to the Fed's 2% target.
While Fed officials believe they have the correct strategy and tools to extend the current record-long expansion, it is important to examine whether any changes could improve the Fed's handling of the economy, Powell said.
In his brief remarks, Powell gave no hint on whether the Fed will cut interest rates for a third time this year when it meets later this month. Many investors are hoping for another quarter-point rate cut at the October meeting.
Among the changes the Fed has been considering at a series of town hall meeting this year is a modification of its current inflation target. The central bank seeks to manage interest-rate policies to achieve annual price increases of 2%.
However, hasn't hit that target in years. Some economists have been arguing for the Fed to use a broader band for inflation that would tolerate higher inflation for a time to compensate for periods when inflation is running below target.
In his remarks Friday, Powell said low inflation can be good, but when inflation and interest rates are too low, "the Fed and other central banks have less room to cut rates to support the economy during downturns."
Powell said that modifying the Fed's current inflation target could help keep inflation expectations among consumers, businesses and investors from slipping too low "as they appear to have done in several advanced economies."
Japan has been struggling with chronically low inflation for decades, and Europe now faces similar issues.
Powell's comments came at the Fed's 12th listening session. Two more are scheduled later this month in Kansas City and Chicago.
Powell said the central bank's main policy committee has been discussing its finding from the events since July and plans to continue those discussions at the last two meetings of this year in October and December.
He said the goal was to issue a report with conclusions during the first half of next year.
Google announcing $600M data center will go up near Omaha
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Google is holding a groundbreaking Friday morning for a $600 million data center it plans to build in an Omaha suburb.
A news release says Gov. Pete Rickets will join Papillion (puh-PILH’-yuhn) Mayor David Black and other officials at the event. Google confirmed Thursday that it was behind the project, which had been known locally only as Project Wizard as officials worked on development and utility agreements.
The center will be erected on a 275-acre (111.3-hectare) site on the west side of Papillion. Among its future neighbors are data centers for Travelers Insurance and Facebook.
Officials have said at least 30 people will work there after the center is completed over the next 18 to 24 months.
Google also has two data centers less than 13 miles (20.4 kilometers) northeast in Council Bluffs, Iowa.