U.S. trade gap grew nearly 18% in 2020; many cruises to Alaska are off for 2021

U.S. trade deficit rises to 12-year high
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit rose 17.7 percent last year to $679 billion, highest since 2008, as the coronavirus disrupted global commerce and confounded President Donald Trump's attempts to rebalance America's trade with the rest of the world.
The gap between the value of the goods and services the United States sells abroad and what it buys climbed from $577 billion in 2019, the Commerce Department said Friday. Exports skidded 15.7 percent to $2.1 trillion, and imports fell 9.5 percent to $2.8 trillion.
As president, Trump sought to narrow the gap by imposing taxes on imported goods on a scale unseen since the trade wars of the 1930s. The deficit narrowed slightly in 2019 but then ballooned last year as coronavirus restrictions hammered U.S. exports of services such as tourism and education. Services exports dropped 20.4 percent last year.
Still, the U.S. ran a $237 billion surplus last year in services. But that was overwhelmed by a $916 billion deficit in trade in goods such as aircraft and auto parts.
The politically sensitive deficit with China in the sale of goods fell 10 percent last year to $311 billion; Trump had imposed tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports to protest Beijing's sharp-elbowed efforts to supplant Western dominance in technology, an effort that U.S. alleged included cybertheft.
Canada blocks cruise ships for a year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022, which is expected to block many ships from visiting Alaska this year.
Transport Canada announced the extension of the ban enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Canada blocked cruise ships of more than 100 passengers starting in spring 2020. The ban was set to expire at the end of February, but Transport Canada said “cruise vessels in Canadian waters pose a risk to our health care systems.”
Most large cruise ships visiting Alaska are registered in foreign countries. U.S. federal law prohibits foreign-registered ships from sailing between two American ports without stopping at a foreign port between. Large cruise ships bound for Alaska either begin voyages in Canada or stop there on the way.
Most of Alaska's 1.3 million visitors two years ago were cruise ship passengers.
Consumer borrowing up solidly in Dec.
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers increased their borrowing in December by $9.7 billion, as Americans took out loans to buy autos or finance their educations.
But credit card use declined for the third-consecutive month.
The rise in total borrowing in December was down from a gain of $13.9 billion in November, the Federal Reserve reported Friday.
The slowdown came as the category that includes credit cards fell by $2.95 billion in December. That category has been up only two months over the past year as households eased off their use of their cards in the midst of a pandemic-induced recession.
The report showed that borrowing in the category that covers auto and student loans rose by $12.7 billion in December, slightly lower than the $14.6 billion gain in November. That category has fallen only once over the past 12 months.
Consumer borrowing is a closely watched indicator of the willingness of households to borrow to bolster their spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity.
Car part maker to build Tenn. plant
NASHVILLE — Tennessee officials say a Spanish car part maker will invest $42 million to open a new plant in Chattanooga expected to create 240 more jobs.
The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Sese Industrial Services will make axle components for the electric car production that Volkswagen has announced for the German automaker's plant in Chattanooga.
Sese Industrial Services operates under the parent company Grupo Sesé, an international logistics company headquartered in Zaragoza, Spain.
The company already operates in Chattanooga and has a history working with Volkswagen. The new facility will span 300,000 square feet.
China’s Luckin Coffee files for protection
NEW YORK — China’s Luckin Coffee has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The Chinese rival to Starbucks said Friday that it is negotiating with stakeholders regarding the restructuring of its financial obligations, to strengthen its balance sheet and to allow it to emerge as a going concern.
The company filed for a form of bankruptcy protection that which allows a foreign company to file for bankruptcy in the U.S. court system. Luckin said its stores will remain open during its restructuring. The company made its debut on the U.S. stock market in May 2019. It had opened its first store in Beijing less than two years before that.
