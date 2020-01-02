U-Haul won't hire smokers in 21 states
PHOENIX — A well-known truck and trailer rental company has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.
U-Haul International approved the nicotine-free policy set to go into effect Feb. 1 in 21 states where the company operates, the Arizona Republic reported Wednesday.
South Carolina is not among the affected states.
People hired before the policy goes into effect won't be affected, company officials said.
U-Haul employs around 4,000 people in Arizona, where it is based, and 30,000 across the U.S. and Canada, officials said.
In each of the 21 states, it is legal not to hire people who use nicotine, company officials said. Employers in 17 states are also legally allowed to test for nicotine, officials said.
Airline workers to get Max proceeds
FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines said Thursday it is negotiating with Boeing Co. over compensation for the c carrier's grounded planes and will share some of the proceeds with its employees.
American had 24 Boeing 737 Max jets when the planes were grounded worldwide in March after two deadly crashes. Like other airlines, American has canceled thousands of flights as a result. It estimated that the grounding will cut its full-year 2019 pretax income by $540 million.
A spokesman for American said Thursday that the airline is talking to Boeing "as to what that compensation looks like." Boeing has suggested that compensation could be in cash or other forms, such as help with training or spare parts.
American expects to make part of the compensation eligible for employee profit sharing, the spokesman said without providing any figures.
American Airlines Group Inc. CEO Doug Parker said in October he was confident that any losses due to the Max grounding "won't be incurred by American shareholders, but will be borne by the Boeing shareholders."
Boeing has reached partial settlements with Southwest Airlines and Turkish Airlines — neither carrier disclosed details — while continuing to negotiate with others. Boeing has estimated the cost at $5.6 billion over several years.
Duke to remove NC coal ash
RALEIGH — The state of North Carolina says it has secured an agreement with Duke Energy to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six sites.
The Department of Environmental Quality said Thursday that it will be the largest coal ash cleanup in U.S. history. It also settles various legal disputes between Duke and parties that include environmental and community groups.
For decades, coal ash has been stored in landfills or in ponds, often near waterways into which toxins can leach.
Duke Energy will remove coal ash from the Allen, Belews Creek, Cliffside, Marshall, Mayo and Roxboro sites into on-site lined landfills.
Vanguard cuts fees for online trades
LOS ANGELES — Vanguard says it will no longer charge commissions on online trading of stocks and options.
The move, which the company announced Thursday, is effective immediately for Vanguard Brokerage clients.
The industry giant has been offering commission-free trading of Vanguard exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, since 2010. It eliminated commissions on nearly all other ETFs in the industry in August 2018.
"It really is about continuing the all-in, low cost for our investors, whether that's mutual funds, ETFs, investment advice or stocks and options," said Karin Risi, managing director of Vanguard's Retail Investor Group.
Vanguard's latest expansion of zero-commission trading is part of a broader industry trend in recent years that has led to lower costs for investors in everything from trading to financial advice to the annual expense for investing in funds.
The trend is a bid by investment brokerages to attract customers at a time when many have grown more vocal about the cost of investing.
Mortgage rates ease for the week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined slightly this week, remaining close to the historically low levels where they have hovered for the past two months.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage eased to 3.72 percent from 3.74 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.51 percent a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage slipped to 3.16 percent from 3.19 percent.
More positive economic data and improved housing-market sentiment have brought stability in mortgage rates, Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said. For all of 2019, the 30-year loan averaged 3.9 percent, the fourth-lowest annual rate since Freddie Mac began tracking it in 1971, according to the company.